New Baptist Town Festival Celebrates Vendors

A new festival debuted Saturday in the River City with Evansville African American Museum’s inaugural Baptist-Town Festival.

The event featured nearly 30 vendors on-hand selling unique items like handcrafted goods and a variety of food options.

“There are so many great vendors here in Evansville,” said Museum Executive Director, Dr. Ashley Jordan. “We just need a place to showcase their work [and] showcase their talent, merchandise or food.

“So we welcome anyone and everyone to come because this will be an annual [event] and we look to do it in June of 2020.”

Face paint and other activities for children were also featured.

Jordan credits the success to a joint effort.

“It wouldn’t be possible without a joint effort through our museum board and through Memorial Baptist Church,” said Jordan. “Everyone just came together. It made it all possible for this day.”

Jordan adds, the name of the event arrived due to the large number of baptist churches that were once in the area.

