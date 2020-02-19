New Attraction Brings New Opportunities at Holiday World

If you’re looking for a job, there are new opportunities right here in the Tri-State. The number one place for family fun is looking to fill several positions with the arrival of their new attraction.

“Cheetah chase is new in 2020. It’s a racing water coaster,” says Leah Koch, Holiday World spokesperson, “And it’s going to be the world’s first launched water coaster.”

Crews are hard at work putting the pieces together to get this rapid racer finished for Splashin’ Safari’s May 7 opening.

Still, the 2020 season doesn’t just mean the arrival of Cheetah Chase. It also means a host of new job opportunities for folks all across the Tri-State.

“We have something for everyone,” says President Matt Eckert. “If you’re looking for summer work. We have ride operations, we have lifeguarding, we have slide attendants. We have sweeping, we have food and beverage, we have merchandise. So literally, we have something for everyone.”

Along with their own private transportation with pickup at local high schools.

“We run busses to Evansville, Owensboro, Boonville. You name the town, we probably visit somewhere nearby,”

There are roles available for those as young as 14 but around 16 is the ideal age for most jobs. Though, what the Santa Claus staple is really looking for is those with a special something.

“We’re a theme park. We have fun. So, we want to find those individuals who just want to have a really good time and enjoy doing what they do. Come here, be ready to have a smile on your face. Be willing to talk to our guests and each other,” says Eckert.

And with new foods in store along with new beats for getting your dance on in the upcoming Muziki Bay.

There’s a lot to get excited about and get involved with.

