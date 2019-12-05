New App Makes Navigating Evansville Easier

Evansville residents will now be able to navigate the city better with a new upcoming new.

The Promise Zone App, launched by the Evansville Promise Zone, is designed to function as a technology-driven resource guide for Evansville residents to quickly identify, and navigate directly to, the services and supports that they may need.

The app includes resources for housing, shelter, clothing, children, food, health, jobs, safety, and small businesses, with categories further subdivided for easy and efficient app navigation.

The app will officially launch on Monday, December 9 at 2 p.m.

The PZA is available for download on both Apple and Android platforms.

