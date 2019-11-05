New Annexation Proposal Would Expand City Borders

Owensboro City Commissioners met Tuesday, discussing a proposal to annex a strip of properties off Highway 54.

But the impact goes beyond redrawing the borders of the city.

“Owensboro is growing leaps and bounds,” explained City Commissioner Larry Conder.

A combined effort between city officials and the property owner of the strip mall right on the city-county line could mean another shift in Owensboro’s borders.

“That growth is a part with everything we’re doing. Annexing. Creating a quality of life that I believe, hopefully, people will come back to Owensboro and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on there? I want to be part of it.'”

Commissioners are looking to move this part of Daviess County into city limits by annexing the land, and the buildings on it.

“It benefits the property because they become eligible for city services. So the property that we’re considering annexing is less than a quarter mile from a fire station. So obviously that would provide proximity and a very quick response time,” City Manager Nate Pagan cited.

While those services come at taxpayer cost, the aim is eventually revenue for the city after a period of tax incentives for the business.

But what does that mean for the county as the land is redistributed?

While county officials declined comment on this proposal, city leaders aren’t expecting a huge impact on Daviess County’s tax collection.

“It has a marginal impact on the county,” Pagan added.

This is far from the first time even this year that city officials have discussed annexing county properties.

Commissioners tried to bring nine Daviess County public schools into city limits in June, before backing off the proposal.

And just last month, officials took seven acres on the border into city limits to support building a senior living center.

But more and more space in Daviess County could be falling under the city’s jurisdiction.

“The city legally can only expand to where an abating property is a city property line,” said Conder.

And as those lines spread out–

“As you widen Highway 54, as you do more transportation projects, and you extend RWRA and more services, the city itself organically grows,” Conder listed.

But while that growth is said to have minimal impact on the county, and more proposals for growing city limits are expected–presenting new opportunities for the city, but growing its footprint in Daviess County larger–neither city nor county officials we spoke to say there is momentum for full city-county merger on the horizon.

“Looking at shared services, looking at things we can do together. We always look at the things we can do together whether it’s merged or not,” Conder said.

Commissioners are using their 5 o’clock Tuesday night meeting for a first reading of the proposal.

