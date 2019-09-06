New Albany Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

An Indiana man will spend 14 years behind bars for causing a crash that killed three people.

A Monroe County judge sentenced Brian Hodges of New Albany to 12 years on two counts of causing death while driving with a controlled substance in his system.

Hodges was driving a miller transportation bus in July 2017 when it slammed into a minivan near Bloomington, Indiana.

According to court documents, Hodges had meth and other amphetamines in his system at the time of the crash.

He was sentenced to another 2-and-a-half year on a count of causing serious injury.

