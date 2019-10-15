Neighbors Shocked After Dozens of Dogs Found in Home

43 dogs recovered from an Evansville home earlier this week and neighbors say they had no clue what was happening just next door.

The smell was lingering all the way to the street – as 43 dogs were discovered inside a home in the 1400 of South Grand Avenue.

“I don’t think they could really take care of them,” said neighbor Connie Kelly.

Kelly says she’s lived next door for more than 40 years.

“I never reported anything, it was never a problem,” she said.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirms the woman died of natural causes – leaving behind dozens of dogs.

“Most of the dogs that were out there, little itty bitty dogs, small dogs, however they were fairly decent, they probably though needed some TLC and cleaning up,” said Evansville Transportation and Services Director Todd Robertson, who oversees the Animal Control department.

Animal control officials say people’s love for animals can often lead to situations like this.

“In certain situations where the owner perhaps knows that’s not necessarily the best thing, but they have a heart for animals and therefore it gets beyond what they can really control and handle and so they end up in situations similar to this,” Robertson said.

Responding officers say living conditions were poor.

“(We) rounded them up with a dog stick and little leashes we have and get them out of the house as quickly and safely as possible,” said Evansville Police Dept. Officer Eric Slaton.

Police say it appears that the dogs were urinating and defecating in the home for years.

Authorities say an adult daughter who lived in an upstairs apartment was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Animal Control officers took the dogs to area rescues – where they will be checked out – and likely adopted or fostered.

