Neighbors Respond to Henderson Shooting

Henderson Police say more than 100 people were attending a party when a fight broke out leaving one person dead and two others injured.

Police are still working to figure out what led to that deadly shooting after a party turned violent overnight in one Henderson neighborhood.

“We (saw) like a lot of police and ambulances so a friend of mine drove down the road to see what was going on and saw a body covered up,” neighbor Megan Fullerton said.

Henderson Police say 18 year old Jaiwuan Latrell Wadlington of Evansville was shot at the intersection of Atkinson and Lobe Streets shortly after midnight Saturday.

They say Wadlington was found unresponsive in the middle of the street and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

”We were just sitting on the porch and heard eight to 10 gunshots go off,” she said.

Police confirmed more than 100 people were at a party at Thomason’s Banquet Hall with many of them teenagers and at some point-a fight broke out in the street.

“We kind of jumped off the porch to see what was going on,” she said.

One victim remains in critical condition, but police say their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time. The other victim-has since been released from the hospital.

“Just prayers to the family and you know I hope they catch the person who did this and we send our prayers out to them,” she said.

Police say 18-year old Japaris Baker of Henderson was arrested and charged with assault in reference to the shooting of the two people on Atkinson Street.

The case involving the homicide of Wadlington is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Comments

comments