Neighbors Help Nurse Battling COVID-19

For most of us, being a good neighbor might mean a visit every now and then or lending some cooking supplies.

“I’m feeling kind of defeated, so this has boosted my morale,” says Maggie Young.

But for Maggie Young of Evansville, she says that’s nothing compared to what her neighbors did for her.

“We’re used to doing, we’re used to doing this stuff and so you know to have it done for you is a totally different feeling,” says Young.

Maggie is a nurse. Last Tuesday she tested positive for COVID-19 and since she lives alone, it’s harder to get what she needs.

Until her neighbors stepped in to help.

“She’s my neighbor, so I wanted to do something,” says Becca Neel.

Neel lives upstairs from Maggie.

The neighbors say they’ve met each other in passing once or twice, but when Becca learned her neighbor was fighting COVID-19, she wanted to help.

“I kind of put a post out saying ‘Hey I’ve got this hero neighbor down here who kind of needs some help, anybody wanna pitch in?’ And seriously within minutes I had all of these messages,” says Neel.

Becca works at the University of Southern Indiana.

She along with her colleagues and neighbors pitched in to give Maggie items to cheer her up.

“I wasn’t expecting bags full of stuff,” says Young.

A simple act, Becca says, to both cheer Maggie up and say thank you.

“The fact we could contribute anything to someone who helps put their life on the line, it was a very minor thing we could do, so we had to do it,” says Neel.

Maggie says she plans on paying the kindness she received forward once she recovers.

As for the two neighbors, they hope to get to know each other better.

“We definitely will hangout and we’ve already planned a little wine date,” says Young.

