Neighborhood Fight Over Noise Reaches Extremes

A nasty fight between two neighbors over barking dogs has gone to extremes.

“I had to have surgery and was out for a couple weeks. And every morning, I got woken up to a blaring air horn,” said Ron Manning, who lives across the street.

Homeowners say they’ve been hearing it for months: a pair of horns sticking out of this shed that have been blasting sound through the neighborhood.

Neighbors say it’s been going on since December, and they say it’s the latest escalation in a battle over noise, which began over bloodhound Boris and beagle Spud barking in their backyard.

“They like to play and bark on occasion. And when they do, he likes to blow his horn,” explained Shelby Rafferty, who owns the dogs and lives next door to the shed.

But those living in the neighborhood say the horns are far more disruptive than anything else, especially for their families.

“Anyone who’s had babies before knows what it’s like to try to get them to go to sleep and then stay asleep, and how valuable that sleep is for your own sanity,” said Ryan Huck, who lives across the street. “Someone blasting a couple of semi horns that he’s installed into his shed at a dog I can’t hear barking is certainly a nuisance.”

And it’s led to a back and forth of calls to police for noise and animal complaints.

We went to go speak to the owner of the shed to get his side of the story, but he waved us away.

As for these neighbors, they say all they want is a return to peace and quiet.

“If it could stop it’d be great. We would like to just go back to our happy, quiet neighborhood. It’d be nice if we could all get along and support each other,” Rafferty said.

And as for law enforcement?

Police say–both sides would need to be cited for noise complaint in a case like this for things to move forward on their end.

