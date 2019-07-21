Neighbor Left Wondering After Hearing About Friend’s Murder

An Evansville woman is behind bars in connection with her husband’s murder.

Around 6 PM Saturday night, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate a suspicious death. A neighbor tells 44News, he still can’t wrap his mind around what happened Saturday evening. The memories are just too painful

The VSCO received a shocking 911 call Saturday evening around 6 PM from a woman at the 2600 block of Glenview Drive.

“A woman had called central dispatch and advised that she had stabbed her husband and he may be deceased,” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

After arriving at the home, deputies found 51-year-old Wendy Payne in the back yard distraught and covered in her husband’s blood. Authorities say they found 60-year-old Edward Lee Payne lying in the kitchen completely lifeless with a large kitchen knife next to him and possible defense wounds on his hands.

“She’s charged with murder,” said Wedding.

“The only thing we don’t know at this point is why it occurred.”

Those who knew Ed Payne describes him as “the nicest guy in the world,” according to one of his neighbors, who wishes to remain anonymous.

“…He’d do anything for any of the neighbors,” said his anonymous neighbor.

His friend says he knew Payne as a good-hearted person and never thought this would happen.

“It was pure surprise but you seen no remorse from her,” the neighbor said.

That neighbor ran to the Payne’s home after seeing first responders outside and Wendy Payne in handcuffs. Little did he know the gruesome scene he would walk in on.

“I said, ‘well I’m here to check on my neighbor, Ed,’” the man stated. “‘Where’s he at? What’s going on?’ They can’t discuss it.”

That neighbor says he was one of the last people to talk to Ed Payne Saturday afternoon before he was allegedly slain by his wife of two years.

“I can’t get over it, but what do you do?” the neighbor said.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner did conduct an autopsy Sunday morning and determined that Ed Payne did die from the large stab wound in his chest.

Wendy Payne will make her initial court appearance this week. In the meantime she is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on one count of murder.

