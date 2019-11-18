Negotiations Continue Between Anthem and Memorial Hospital

The clock is winding down for Anthem Insurance and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Centers to reach an agreement over covering local patients. The two sides have until Wednesday, November 27, 2019 to reach an agreement. If that does not happen by the deadline, Memorial Hospital will be “out of network” for Tri-State patients, covered by Anthem Insurance.

Company officials confirm both sides met via phone on November 15, but no details were released about where negotiations stand after that discussion.

You can find more information about the negotiations at Anthem/Memorial Negotiations.

