Dogs Seized From Evansville Home on Road to Recovery

Three dogs that were seized from an Evansville home back in March are on the road to recovery.

On March 19th, Olivia, a three-year-old Pitbull mix, and Abigail and Madison, five-month-old Pitbull mixed breed puppies believed to be sisters, were taken in by rescuers at It Takes A Village Canine Rescue.

The three dogs were suffering from malnutrition, hair loss, and skin issues and were immediately brought to East Side Animal Hospital, a part of Pathway Vet Alliance, for treatment.

An array of diagnostics was performed on the three dogs upon their arrival to ESAH. Abigail and Madison were anemic and diagnosed with severe mange. Antibiotics and topical treatments were provided to the dogs.

Olivia’s condition was much worse. Radiographs confirmed right-side heart failure caused by heart worm disease, a build-up of fluid within the abdomen and spinal degeneration. Olivia was immediately provided tre atments that included prescriptions to fight the parasites in the heart. On March 21st doctors at ESAH removed fluid from Olivia’s abdomen.

Since their initial treatment, all three dogs have received additional care and undergone medical rechecks.

Anyone interested in helping Olivia, Abigail and Madison or other dogs like them can make a donation to It Takes A Village Canine Rescue via their website.

