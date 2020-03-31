Need a Neighbor Provides Opportunity to Connect With Others

Vanderburgh County residents have an opportunity to connect with their neighbors.

Thanks to the Church in Greater Evansville, residents can match with a person who can fulfill their needs i.e. getting groceries, essential supplies, or just a meal request.

People who need a meal or groceries, essential supplies, would like prayer or a friendly phone call or need a referral for financial assistance related to the current health crisis, can click here and share your need.

Once a need is shared on the website, a volunteer neighbor can choose to meet that need.

You can also submit a need on behalf of a family member or neighbor who may not know about Need A Neighbor or who may be unable to fill out the form.

