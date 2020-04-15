Nearly 9,000 Cases of Coronavirus in Indiana; 436 Total Deaths: April 15 Update

Summary

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Wednesday, April 15, announced that 440 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 8,955 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

ISDH on Wednesday also reported 49 new COVID-19 deaths throughout the state, bringing the total number of statewide deaths to 436. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 48,396 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 46,017 on Tuesday.

Indiana Coronavirus Case Demographics

As of April 15, ISDH reports 8,955 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases at 156.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Hamilton (15), Hendricks (11), Johnson (18), Lake (55) and St. Joseph (40). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Indiana Coronavirus Death Demographics

As of April 15, ISDH reports the statewide number of COVID-19 deaths to be 436.

The April 15 report by ISDH shows an additional 49 deaths since ISDH’s April 14 update.

According to ISDH, deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

Indiana Coronavirus Test Demographics

To date, 48,396 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 46,017 on Tuesday.

That’s an increase of 2,379 tests reported since Tuesday.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous Update (April 14): Coronavirus Cases Rise to 8,527 in Indiana; 387 Total Deaths

