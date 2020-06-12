Nearly 600 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 595 new cases of COVID-19, including 77 additional confirmed deaths.

Friday’s update brings the statewide coronavirus total to 131,198 and the statewide death toll to 6,260. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 12:

Saline: 7

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 12

Wayne: 9

Reported Deaths

Cook County: 2 males 30s, 4 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

DeKalb County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s

Henry County: 1 female 50s

Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 80s

Morgan County: 1 male 40s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s

Union County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Race and Sex Demographics

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,774 specimens for a total of 1,147,101. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 5–June 11 is 4%.

