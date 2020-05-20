Nearly 600 New Cases of Coronavirus in Indiana; Local Counties See Small Increase
Throughout Indiana, an additional 581 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced on Wednesday, May 20.
There are now 29,274 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.
ISDH reported an additional 38 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Indiana to 1,716. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 195,738 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 189,330 on Tuesday.
Local Coronavirus Summary
ISDH reports as of Wednesday, May 20, there are now:
- 225 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total deaths – 5,473 total tested
- 154 total positive tests in Warrick County – 26 total deaths – 1,158 total tested
- 71 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 600 total tested
- 23 total positive tests in Knox County – 580 total tested
- 162 total positive tests in Dubois County – 2 total deaths – 1,067 total tested
- 16 total positive tests in Posey County – 285 total tested
- 20 total positive tests in Perry County – 340 total tested
- 11 total positive tests in Gibson County – 311 total tested
- 13 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 278 total tested
- 5 total positive test in Pike County – 125 total tested
The Indiana county with the highest number of new positive cases reported on Wednesday was Marion County, with 119 new cases.
Indiana counties with 10 or more new positive cases on Wednesday were:
- Allen (53)
- Clinton (14)
- Hamilton (14)
- Hendricks (10)
- Howard (20)
- Johnson (14)
- Lake (78)
- Porter (10)
- St. Joseph (41)
- Tippecanoe (18)
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.
