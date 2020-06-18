Nearly 600 Coronavirus Cases Reported in Illinois; 55 New Deaths

Nearly 600 coronavirus cases were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday.

Today’s update includes 593 new cases and 55 new deaths. That brings the statewide case total to 134,778 and the death toll to 6,537. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The deaths were reported in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair, and Will Counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,504 specimens for a total of 1,283,832. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 11–June 17 is 3%.

Total Reported Cases From Illinois Counties in the 44News Viewing Area as of June 18:

Saline: 7

Gallatin: 2

Wabash: 14

Wayne: 10

Race and Sex Demographics

Click here for the full coronavirus data in Illinois.

