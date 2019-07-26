Nearly 50,000 Items at This Year’s EVPL Book Sale

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library says this year’s Annual Summer Book sale will be one of the biggest yet.

EVPL joined Anchor Jessica Hartman on 44News This Morning to talk about the upcoming event.

They told 44News, the sale will include an estimated 50,000 items including books, movies, CDs, and more.

The sale will be at the Washington Square Mall on August 3rd and 4th.

On Saturday, August 3rd the sale will run from 10 am – 8 pm. On Sunday, August 4th the sale will run from 12 pm – 3 pm.

Items will be prices between 50 cents to $2. The money raised will go towards EVPL programming.

