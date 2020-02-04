Nearly $40 Million Generated in First Month Illinois Marijuana Sales

Marijuana dispensaries in Illinois sold nearly $40 million worth of recreational marijuana in the first month of legal sales.

According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, in the month of January, Illinois residents spent just over $30.5 million, while sales to those visiting from out-of-state netted about $8.6 million.

Dispensaries across the state sold 972,045 items during the first month of recreational sales, WGN-TV reported.

Since the Jan. 1 legalization, the influx of buyers shopping at Illinois dispensaries has been so overwhelming, some shops have reported a lack of workers as well as a shortage of products to sell.

The large sales numbers may not come as a surprise to some, as Illinois generated over $3 million within the first day of recreational legalization.

