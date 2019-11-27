Nearly 3,000 Fake IDs Seized in Louisville

Nearly 3,000 fake driver’s licenses were confiscated in Louisville. According to reports, the IDs were heading from China to various locations in New York and were made for several states, including Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, and Ohio.

They were in six shipments, according to reports. One of the shipments were headed to a convicted child rapist in New York.

Additionally, 3,100 blank card stocks used to make the fake IDs were seized.

Fake IDs are frequently brought and sold through “dark web” transactions. They can be linked to human trafficking, identity theft, and immigration.

Homeland security is investigating this case.

