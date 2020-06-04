Nearly 300 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Kentucky

Less than a minute

During a live press conference Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky has 10,705 COVID-19 cases and 458 deaths.

Thursday’s update includes 295 new and eight new deaths.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s website, a large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 2,760 positive cases in the county, and 163 deaths.

State health department officials reported that 3,303 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found here and will be updated daily.

