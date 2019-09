New data from the United Nations indicate nearly 12,000,000 kids across the globe may never set foot inside a classroom.

A UN official, working for the Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization reveals that 9,000,000 young girls will never go to school, and that’s compared to nearly 3,000,000 boys.

Nearly 19% of children, ages 6-12 in low-income countries are out of school, while that same number in high-income countries hovers around 2%.

