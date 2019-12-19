Nearly 100 Drivers Cited for Violating Stop Arms

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Bloomington Indiana has cited nearly 100 people this year for breaking the law and ignoring stopped school buses.

Laws regarding school bus stop-arm violations have become stricter following the Alyssa Shepherd incident which left three children who were trying to board their school bus dead.

Deputy Andrew Blake of MCSO has made school bus safety a top priority in 2019, writing 96 school bus stop arm citations so far.

“Our goal is to write zero though,” Blake said, urging travelers to “Drive like it’s your kid at the school bus stop.”

Every citation could mean a fine of more than $200. In addition to the fine, violators could also be punished with jail time or a suspended license.

Following Shepherd’s sentencing, Michael Schwab, the grandfather of the children killed said, “Obviously we all feel as a family that killing three children should have been a more stringent penalty.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office works closely with the school corporation, who recently added stop-arm cameras to their buses. It’s a technology Blake says will continue to help hold people accountable.

