NCAA 2020 Division Men’s Basketball Moving to Atlanta

The 2020 Division II & III Men’s Basketball Championships are moving out of state. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the championship will be held in conjunction with the Final Four.

Though championship game will move, Evansville will still host the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The Evansville Sports Corporation and the University of Southern Indiana co-host the event and are working with the NCAA to finalize details related to the change.

The Division II Championship is contracted to be held in Evansville through 2022. Talks of extending the contract through 2023 as a result of the change are being discussed with NCAA officials.

