National Softball Tournament Kicks Off

More than 200 softball teams marched down to the Ford Center in downtown Evansville Tuesday. This parade kicked off the USSSA Fastpitch Great Lakes Nationals, a week-long, five-game tournament.

This tournament is bringing in more than 8,000 visitors to the tri-state. Thousands of people all hoping to bring home the national title.

Softball players say qualifying for this tournament required hard work and countless hours of practice. Some say all of this hard work has taught these girls more than just softball.

“They’ve grown a lot both personality wise and growing together as a family,” says softball coach, Corey Swartzendruber. Now his team will continue to grow while meeting and competing against girls from eight states.

This tournament is bringing in a large crowd.

“We have four thousand hotel rooms in Evansville and I know they are nearly at full occupancy for this week,” says Evansville Convention & Visitors Bureau. This crowd is expected to give our local economy a big boost, bringing in one to two million dollars to tri-state businesses.

