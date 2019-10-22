National Prescription Drug Take Back Day This Saturday

Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency are joining forces to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs. KSP will be partnering with the DEA for the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

It will give residents a chance to get rid of their unwanted prescription drugs at any KSP Post. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day gives the public a safe way to dispose of their prescription drugs.

Since the inception of the program in 2003, Kentucky has collected millions of unwanted/unused prescription drugs.

Collections activities will take place from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th at 16 locations throughout the state.

To find the closest KSP Post to your home or business click here.

For other information about this event, visit National Drug Take Back Day.

Comments

comments