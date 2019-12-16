National Organization Endorses Indiana Department of Correction Intelligence Academy

The Correctional Intelligence Analyst Academy will be endorsed by the Association of Law Enforcement Intelligence Units, the Indiana Department of Correction announced Monday.

The Indiana Department of Correction Correctional Intelligence Analyst Academy was created based on the Law Enforcement Analytic Standards and the Criminal Intelligence Training Standards for Law Enforcement and other Criminal Justice Agencies in the United States.

The training provides a standardized structure designed to enhance analytic capabilities and competencies at the basic level with the implementation of Correctional Intelligence.

The purpose and mission of the academy is to advance attendees’ knowledge, skills, and abilities to collect, verify, disseminate, and present products of intelligence; to proactively maintain the safety and security of correctional facilities and the community by supporting facility investigators and law enforcement officers in criminal investigations for the purpose of identifying and combating criminal activity.

The Indiana Department of Correction looks forward to a continued partnership with LEIU and the 2020 Correctional Intelligence Analyst Academy.

Comments

comments