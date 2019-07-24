National Guard Soldiers Prepare for Deployment

National Guard soldiers in Owensboro have been busy preparing to head overseas.

“It’s going to be more difficult for the families that are staying home,” says Staff Sergeant Brandon Wright. His wife says it’s going to be difficult adjusting to his absence.

“It’s odd thinking of him not coming home at night, but it makes me immensely proud of him that he is going over there to ensure that everyone else can come back to their families at night,” says Haley Wright.

Staff Sergeant Wright says the National Guard has equipped their families with knowledge and resources to help with this transition.

For the Wrights, Johnsons, and many other tri-state families this deployment is even more emotional because it’s their first.

Sergeant Brandon Johnson is already thinking about all the milestones he’s going to miss while he’s overseas and his little girls continue to grow.

“We will miss her first birthday, and that’s a little difficult, her first steps words, a lot of sacrifices that you have to go through,” says Sergeant Johnson.

Now many families are trying to make up for lost time before their loved ones are deployed.

“He took a couple of weeks off work so that we can soak up the few moments that we do have,” says Haley Wright.

Staff Sergeant Wright and his wife have three children who they’ve been preparing for his deployment.

“We’ve been talking with the kids and stuff making sure they know that daddy is going away for work for a while, but he’ll be home,” says Staff Sergeant Wright. “He’s just going his job.”

On Thursday, July 25, at 2 p.m., there will be a departure ceremony for the troops and their families. This ceremony is open to the public. It will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center.

On Friday, July 26, the community is welcome to send off these soldiers, by lining the route to the airport with American flags. The troops will leave in two different groups. The first to deploy will leave from the Armory at 10:30 a.m., the second group will leave at 1:30 p.m.

