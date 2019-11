A landlord training show is coming to Tropicana in Evansville. The Ohio Valley Real Estate Management Association is bringing the Fair Housing: Play to Win seminar to Tropicana on November 15th.

Tickets are $50 or $30 each for groups of four or more.

Reservations are suggested through the Eventbrite website.

The seminar show is produced and presented by Play to Win Seminars.

Comments

comments