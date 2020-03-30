National Doctors’ Day: Thanking the Healers at IU Health and Riley Children’s Health

As March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, IU Health and Riley Children’s Health wanted to take a moment to thank the physicians on the front lines – from emergency rooms, to operating rooms, to rehabilitation units, to oncology, cardiology and everything in between.

“This year, National Doctors’ Day takes on new meaning and sentiment as our physicians respond to this growing pandemic. We want to thank these healers for their tireless work and for deeply caring for our patients who need them most,” said Dr. Elaine Cox, Riley Children’s Health chief medical officer.

“Happy National Doctors’ Day to all the physicians out there who are working around the clock, in tough conditions, to care for your patients and combat this pandemic. Please accept our appreciation for all you’ve done and continue to do.”

WATCH: Video Courtesy Riley Children’s Health/IU Health



