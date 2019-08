Hundreds of corvettes made a pit stop at Ellis Park Wednesday afternoon, as part of the National Corvette Caravan.

They stopped at Ellis for lunch before heading to Bowling Green to be part of the 25th anniversary of the Corvette Caravan at the National Corvette Museum.

The museum is right next to the Bowling Green Assembly Plant, which has been creating the iconic car since 1981.

Photo courtesy: Greg Thomas

