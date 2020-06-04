NASCAR Return to Kentucky Speedway With No Spectators

During his live press conference Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced races are expected to return for the annual July weekend but without spectators.

Races at the Kentucky Speedway will kick off July 9 and will include the 10th anniversary of the NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400.

Below is the full schedule:

Thursday, July 9 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 300

Friday, July 10 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300

Saturday, July 11 – NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (Sponsored by Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highway Safety to encourage seatbelt usage, especially in trucks)

Sunday, July 12 – NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

All four races will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1

These dates do not currently correspond with the dates on the Kentucky Speedway, NASCAR and Fox Sports websites. An announcement of date changes due to coronavirus is expected soon from NASCAR.

