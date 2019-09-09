NASA Releases 3D Interactive Map of the Moon’s Surface

We’re getting a unique look at the moon’s surface, thanks to a new 3D model, created by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

This pair of maps is used to created the most detailed and accurate model of the moon ever and you can download it right onto your computer.

The first layer is a color map of the moon’s surface. It’s combined with a displacement map that gives elevation details, which helps create the 3-d model.

These images are helping NASA get a better idea about the craters on the moon’s surface as well as where the light hits and shadows form.

To check out the 3D maps and download them for your own computer or tablet, click here:

NASA 3D Moon Model

