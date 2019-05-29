NASA Experience in Owensboro

Most of us probably won’t get a chance to visit outer space so that’s why NASA is bringing the experience right here to the tri-state.

Families will have a chance to experience the science of NASA, up close.

The Owensboro Museum of Science and History is hosting an interactive event to honor the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing mission.

There will be a dozen hands on activity stations as well as a moonwalk game, rock digs, scavenger hunts, face and moon rock painting and photo stations.

The event is set for July 20.

