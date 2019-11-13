Naming Ceremony to Be Held Next Monday in Honor of Richard Lugar

The U.S. Navy has agreed to name a warship after Senator Richard Lugar, Senator Todd Young announced Wednesday.

A naming ceremony for USS RICHARD LUGAR will be held on November 18 in Indianapolis. U.S. Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer and members of Lugar family will join Sen. Young at the Indiana War Memorial.

“At a time when nuclear proliferation was civilization’s greatest threat, Senator Lugar helped save the world,” said Senator Young. “It is fitting that the Navy honor Senator Lugar’s legacy by naming one of their warships after this dedicated statesman, and I look forward to joining Secretary Spencer and the Lugar family for this momentous occasion.”

