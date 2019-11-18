Naming Ceremony Held in Honor of Richard Lugar

Monday, U.S. Senator Todd Young hosted a ceremony with U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer announcing the Navy’s intent to name a guided-missile destroyer in honor of Senator Richard G. Lugar at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis.

The future warship will be named USS RICHARD G. LUGAR. Senator Young was joined by the Lugar family and members of the Indiana delegation for the event.

“When Senator Richard Lugar passed away in April of this year, Indiana and the entire country lost a great statesman. It was clear to me in the days after his passing that our country needed to do something significant in his memory that recognizes his legacy as a Navy veteran, a public servant, and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,” said Senator Young. “Today, we announced such a tribute. A future Naval guided-missile destroyer will now be named in his honor.”

Senator Lugar volunteered for the U.S. Navy and served his country as an officer from 1957-1960, including as an intelligence briefer to then Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Arleigh Burke.

As Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Lugar was a leader in reducing the threat of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons by passing and overseeing the implementation of the bipartisan Nunn-Lugar program, which deactivated more than 7,600 nuclear warheads, millions of chemical munitions, and several thousand nuclear capable missiles, and continues to perform non-proliferation missions in more than forty countries.

