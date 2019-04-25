Names of Victims in Henderson Plane Crash Released

New details are surfacing in a plane crash incident that happened in Henderson Wednesday. Authorities say that 47-year-old Barry Hill of Sanford, NC and 48-year-old George Tucker of Sanford, NC were identified as the two men killed in the plane crash.

Neither men were certified pilots and the private Bellance 17-30A artifact they were flying is believed to have been either stolen or its use was unauthorized by the registered owner.

Authorities believe the aircraft was taken from Rome, NC area.

It is unknown what caused the plane to come down.

