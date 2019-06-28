Names Released in Daviess Co, Indiana Fatal Accident

Daviess County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office has released the four names of the people killed in a fatal accident along State Road 58 near Elnora Thursday night.

The four people killed include 26-year-old Matthew Grimes of Evansville, 24-year-old Jessica Krohn of Evansville, 5-year-old Maddalynn Grimes of North Charleston, South Carolina, and 7-year-old Isabella Pfingston of Boonville.

According to the sheriff’s office, Matthew Grimes was traveling southbound along State Road 58 when it failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with County Road 425 East, colliding with pickup truck traveling westbound. The driver of the truck was taken to Daviess Community Hospital with a head injury.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the accident, according to the sheriff’s office, but toxicology reports are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

