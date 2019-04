Owensboro Police have released the name of the person injured in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening.

21-year-old Treveon Quarles of Owensboro was injured in an accident on New Hartford Road at the US 60 Bypass around 7:51PM.

Quarles was on his motorcycle when he was involved in the accident with a vehicle. Quarles was taken to the hospital with potentially life threatening injuries. Owensboro Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

Comments

comments