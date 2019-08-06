Name Released in Daviess County Fatal Accident

Daviess County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person who passed away from Monday’s fatal accident.

77-year-old Sandra Mize of Rumsey, Kentucky passed away from injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 431 and Pettit Road.

Daviess County Sheriff’s detectives say Mize was heading north on 431 in a 2017 Buick Encore, when she crossed the center line and hit a southbound 2018 Ford F-250 head-on.

All five people in the Ford truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mize, the driver of the Buick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

