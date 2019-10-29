Name of Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Released

The name of the man who was shot and killed by an officer has been released. Police say 45-year-old Terry Chanley of Wadesville, Indiana died after being shot by an Evansville Police officer at the corner of Theatre Drive and Morgan Avenue.

Chanley crashed into a pole just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. The officer involved responded to the car accident and shot Chanley after witnesses warned the officer of his behavior.

Police say Chanley was not complying with the demands of the officer. Everything happened very rapidly with the shots fired call coming in just two minutes after the officer arrived on the scene.

EPD says the officer and witnesses were not hurt during the incident. The officer is on paid administrative leave which is a standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Evansville Police will also hold a press conference at 3:45 Tuesday afternoon to share more details. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates as they become available.

