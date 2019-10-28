Name of Man Killed in Early Morning House Fire Released

Officials have released the name of the victim killed in an early morning house fire in Henderson. Kentucky State Police say 63-year-old Randy Hallmark was inside the home when the fire broke out.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. Monday at a home in the 2100 block of North Elm Street.

A woman who lived in the house reported the fire to 911 and told them someone was trapped inside.

Hallmark was found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henderson County Coroner.

His body will be sent to Madisonville later today for an autopsy.

The fire is currently under investigation by KSP and the State Fire Marshal.

