Naked Chicago Man Tased in Cornfield

A Chicago man wearing nothing but a brown blanket at a northwest Indiana cornfield was arrested on September 19th.

Charles Thomas, 23, has an alleged history of public nudity. For about 11 days Thomas has been running around naked and police officers tried to stop him around five times.

Before the officers identified themselves, Thomas dropped the blanket in front of them.

Thomas was tased when he refused to stop and was taken to the hospital. Thomas was later booked in Lake County Jail on charges of public indecency and resisting law enforcement.

Thomas is also wanted on four warrants in Chicago.

