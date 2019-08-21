NAACP Investigates Teen Arrest

A viral video showing the arrest of a 14-year-old has led to growing concerns about how police and school officials perform their jobs. The video was taken on a cellphone, showing a 14-year-old being arrested after a fight broke out on an EVSC school bus.

Video shows the student left the bus after police detained students to investigate a fight. Police say the student refused to get back in the bus and was eventually restrained and handcuffed.

The Evansville Police Department says the officers were in compliance with department guidelines, but that has not put a stop to the controversy.

Even though the actions of those Evansville police officers were investigated and deemed justifiable, the Evansville Branch NAACP President, Reverend Gerald Arnold says they still have some concerns.

Reverend Gerald Arnold says he sat down with Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin to discuss his concerns.

After law enforcement officials met with Reverend Arnold, they released a statement you can find here. The statement mentions the way one officer strikes the student’s back is an approved technique used to gain compliance. Although, Reverend Arnold says this technique is something he’s investigating further.

“Listen, police get trained. They get trained to do a lot of things,” says Rev. Arnold. “I’m not questioning in how they got trained. My question is, ‘can it be critiqued to address certain situations?'” He says this incident has many legal factors he’s looking into to figure out what action he needs to take.

“There’s a little bit more involved there then what we see,” says Rev. Arnold. “That young man was picked up by an EVSC school bus that morning. He was, for lack of a better term, the property of that corporation.”

The Evansville Branch NAACP President says he reached out to the teenager’s mother but has not heard back. He says he will continue to investigate the details and procedures behind this arrest.

“Our job is to fix the whole process from the school corporation to the police department to the bus driver,” says Rev. Arnold. “Because if this ever happens again, we want to make sure that there is a policy and procedure to address this.”

