Community Discussion on Confederate Statue in Owensboro Planned for Thursday

A community discussion on the topic of the Confederate statue that stands outside of the Daviess County Courthouse in Owensboro is planned for Thursday.

The event is titled “Continuing the Peace and Reconciliation Narrative: Presenting The Historical Account of the Confederate Monument Placed on the Owensboro Courthouse Lawn,” and will happen Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College.

According to the event page on Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Facebook page, attendees of the community discussion will learn the history behind the placement of the Confederate statue on the Courthouse lawn.

The educational talk is planned to be the first of many to take place and is sponsored by the Owensboro Human Relations Commission, the Owensboro NAACP, and the Higher Education Equity Coalition.

The NAACP in Owensboro is one of many organizations voicing an opinion on the topic of whether Confederate monuments should stay or go – saying that the statue that stands in front of the Daviess County Courthouse needs to be removed and relocated to a museum.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to bring their own chair and to socially distance themselves from others when selecting their seating placement.

Those in attendance are also encouraged to wear masks.

Related Articles

Owensboro NAACP Pushes for Removal of Confederate Statue

New Push to Take Down Confederate Statue

Gov. Beshear Calls for Removal of Confederate Statues

Comments

comments