Must-See Holiday Movies for 2019

The cookies are baked, the lights are twinkling on the tree — with tempting presents below, and the stockings have been hung with care — all that’s left to do is put on your Christmas pj’s and find the ultimate holiday movie to get you in the “merry and bright” season…

Here’s some of the must-see holiday movies of 2019:

Netflix is crushing the Christmas game, and their original film, “Holiday Rush” starring Romany Malco and La La Anthony is teaching the reason for the season.





Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams has been spoiling his children since they lost their mom…

Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job.

If the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life, maybe the family will learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Heartwarming, family, the true joy of the season…”Holiday Rush” looks to have it all.

Also on Netflix, “Klaus”, “The Nutcracker and the 4 Realms” (which boasts a star studded cast), all of the “Christmas Prince” movies and 2018’s “The Grinch”.

In theaters this season, the big story is “Last Christmas”!

The story of Kate — a young woman subscribed to bad decisions.

Her life takes a new turn when she meets Tom — but for Kate, it seems too good to be true.

The news here is the wall-to-wall George Michael soundtrack with a never-before-released song from the late artist!

Then there’s Hulu…

Tons of great holiday flicks there, but people are talking about Freeform’s “The Truth about Christmas”!

The movie follows political consultant Jillian, who’s able to bend the truth to her advantage in her job … until a strange encounter with Santa makes it impossible for her to stop spilling the truth everywhere she goes!

Hulu is also streaming “Crazy for Christmas”, “Prancer”, “Daddy’s Home 2” — and for the short attention spanned kiddos – “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas”.

Hopefully y’all have matching pajamas to go with your popcorn and holiday cheer!

