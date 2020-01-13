Murray Receives $500K for Fire Station Construction Project

Governor Andy Beshear and Department of Local Government (DLG) Commissioner Dennis Keene today announced a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to the city of Murray to aid in building a new fire station in order to better protect the health and safety of Kentuckians.

The new station, which will be located on South 16th Street, will replace two outdated stations and will offer firefighters a safer, healthier facility and provide the tools for more efficient and effective emergency response services.

“The health and safety of all Kentuckians is one of our top priorities,” said Gov. Beshear. “It is critical to outfit our emergency responders with the tools necessary to keep our cities safe and to place them in the best facilities for that purpose.”

DLG Commissioner Keene added, “I’m very happy the city of Murray and DLG are working together on this project. Because of the new station, emergency responders will be able to better protect over 19,000 Kentuckians.”

Bob Rogers, the Mayor of Murray, expressed gratitude for the grant.

“We are excited to learn that our CDBG grant application has been approved,” said Mayor Rogers. “These funds will enable us to move forward with the construction of a much needed fire station, which will replace a station that has numerous deficiencies. A new station will enable our outstanding firefighters to better serve our citizens and protect their property. Without this grant, this project would have to be put on hold for several more years.”

Senator Stan Humphries said, “CDBG funds enable local communities, like Murray, to implement essential facilities that improve safety and security. Adding a new fire station to our community provides a safer environment for our citizens. I am pleased to see these funds being invested for Murray’s first responders.”

Rep. Larry Elkins also expressed excitement for the new station.

“Our first responders and fire fighters go out in our community every day and bravely serve those in need,” said Rep. Elkins. “I am glad that this grant will allow for the construction of a new fire station that will help them fulfill their duties and serve our area to the best of their abilities.”

