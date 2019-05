The murder trial for an Evansville man is one step closer to being over. On Wednesday, the jury began deliberating for Deshay Hackner.

He is being accused of killing Mary Woodruff and Dewone Broomfield in October of 2017 with William Rice.

During the trial, it was revealed that three revolvers were recovered from a hotel room in Evansville where one of those guns linked Rice and Hackner to the crime.

Stick with 44News on air and online as we wait for the verdict.

