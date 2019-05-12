Murder Suspects to Appear in Warrick County

Two murder suspects will appear in court Monday in Boonville.

Anthony Wolfe and Brian Baumgartner are preliminary facing a murder charge. The two are charged with killing Valerie Ruark, the woman whose body was found burned in Warrick County last month.

According to a police affidavit, Wolfe and Ruark dated in the past. Wolfe allegedly killed Ruark because he found paperwork proving that she was allegedly an informant with the police.

A witness says Wolfe told him he shot Ruark with a rifle and burned her body. Sheriff’s deputies say more charges could be filed.

Comments

comments