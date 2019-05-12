Murder Suspects to Appear in Warrick County

Murder Suspects to Appear in Warrick County

May 12th, 2019 Indiana, Warrick County

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Two murder suspects will appear in court Monday in Boonville.

Anthony Wolfe and Brian Baumgartner are preliminary facing a murder charge. The two are charged with killing Valerie Ruark, the woman whose body was found burned in Warrick County last month.

According to a police affidavit, Wolfe and Ruark dated in the past. Wolfe allegedly killed Ruark because he found paperwork proving that she was allegedly an informant with the police.

A witness says Wolfe told him he shot Ruark with a rifle and burned her body. Sheriff’s deputies say more charges could be filed.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.