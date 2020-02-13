Murder Suspect in Vanderburgh County Custody

The man wanted in a 2019 deadly shooting is now in Vanderburgh County custody.

Justin Brewer is set to head to court tomorrow to answer to several charges in connection with the death of Delvin Mitchell.

“It’s feels like it’s a little safer over in this area, yes,” said Marvin Smith, who lives in the area where Mitchell was killed. “It’s good that they’re being accountable.”

Neighbors like Smith along Frisse Avenue in Evansville are speaking out after a 2019 shooting shattered the quiet of their street.

Now, the man accused of committing murder steps from their doorways–Justin Brewer–is set for his appearance in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Brewer’s booking into the Vanderburgh County Jail comes following an investigation that began in January of 2019, when callers to 911 reported shots fired and police later discovered a body.

Police identified the victim in a car as Delvin Mitchell.

Detectives say in an affidavit relating to federal firearm possession charges for Brewer in connection with the case that Brewer called them, saying he was supposed to meet Mitchell for a bag of marijuana that night.

“I’ve heard about it happening in different neighborhoods,” Smith said of the shooting. “But I left those neighborhoods to try to get in a better neighborhood. It seems like it didn’t do any good.”

Police later discovered the gun they believe was used to kill Mitchell from Pigeon Creek near Diamond Avenue.

Brewer is now facing murder charges after the end of that federal case where he pled guilty and is facing 37 months, and after being transported from Knox County.

But neighbors say–they’re still worried even now about what happened in their neighborhood that January night.

And hopeful that something like this doesn’t happen again.

“I just hope they keep up the patrols up in this area. Try to keep everything safe for the ones who try to make a living, right?” Smith asked.

